UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 5/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Robert Whittaker 404 2 2 7 Chris Weidman 317 3 3 5 Kelvin Gastelum 312 4 4 6 Israel Adesanya 297 5 6 2 Yoel Romero 255 6 7 4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 241 7 9 9 Derek Brunson 154 8 10 12 Brad Tavares 153.5 9 11 11 Jack Hermansson 150 10 8 Tim Boetsch 135 11 12 8 Paulo Costa 120.5 12 14 13 Antonio Carlos Junior 109 13 15 14 Uriah Hall 99 14 13 David Branch 97 15 16 Dan Kelly 96 16 17 15 Elias Theodorou 89.5 17 18 16 Anderson Silva 88 18 23 Omari Akhmedov 76 19 20 Tom Breese 71 20 19 Gerald Meerschaert 68.5 21 21 Cezar Ferreira 66.5 21 21 Krzysztof Jotko 66.5 23 24 C.B. Dollaway 56 23 24 Eryk Anders 56 25 26 10 Jared Cannonier 52 26 27 Zak Cummings 51 27 28 Ian Heinisch 50 27 28 Khalild Murtazaliev 50 29 30 Darren Stewart 47 30 31 Markus Perez 45 31 33 Alessio Di Chirico 36 32 34 Hector Lombard 35 33 35 Jack Marshman 33.5 34 36 Andrew Sanchez 30 35 43 Edmen Shahbazyan 29.5 36 42 Kevin Holland 29 37 37 Oskar Piechota 26.5 38 38 Julian Marquez 22.5 39 38 Charles Byrd 20 40 40 Marvin Vettori 16 41 41 Trevor Smith 11.5 42 43 Abu Azaitar 5 43 45 Adam Yandiev 0 43 45 Anthony Hernandez 0 43 45 Bevon Lewis 0 43 45 John Phillips 0 43 45 Tim Williams 0

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)