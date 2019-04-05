MLB

Watch: Jorge Polanco becomes first player to hit for cycle in 2019 season

Watch: Jorge Polanco becomes first player to hit for cycle in 2019 season

MLB

Watch: Jorge Polanco becomes first player to hit for cycle in 2019 season

By April 5, 2019

By: |

A number of MLB sluggers are off to hot starts this season, but no one would have expected which player would be the first to hit for the cycle in 2019.

Not only that, it’s unlikely that anyone would’ve predicted it would happen so quickly, given that Opening Day was just over a week ago. Early in the season, the weather is colder, and the ball doesn’t travel as far. Furthermore, most players haven’t hit their stride yet.

But not Jorge Polanco, as he was on fire in Friday’s game against the Phillies. Philadelphia could not get Polanco out, as he went 5-for-5 at the plate, and managed to hit for the cycle. Watch all his hits in the video below.

Polanco’s effort was extremely impressive, but even that couldn’t will the Twins to victory, as the Phillies jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

MLB

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

3hr

Twins 3hr ago

Between the trade deadline last year and the beginning of this season, the Twins went out of their way to add sluggers. There weren’t many (…)

More MLB
Home