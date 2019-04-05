Yandy Diaz shatters bat, still crushes home run (Video)

Few MLB players can do what Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz pulled off in Friday’s game against the Giants, and certainly not guys that only weigh 185 pounds.

Diaz was facing Giants pitcher Dereck Rodriguez in the first inning of the contest, and he was looking to add to the team’s 1-0 lead. Kevin Kiermaier had already homered, and Rodriguez was looking to get out of the inning.

Brandon Lowe was on base at the time, and Rodriguez was a strike away from ending the inning. Diaz made sure he didn’t, though, as he crushed a pitch into the stands, over the left-field wall. Diaz actually broke his bat, which could be heard upon watching the play, yet he still managed to will the ball out of the park, showing how strong he is.