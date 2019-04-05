Zion Williamson would 'love' to play for Knicks if drafted by team

Duke star Zion Williamson is currently the frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and only a few months remain until he finds out where he’ll start his career at the professional level.

On the other side of the fence, the (15-64) Knicks have been awful this year, and they have a strong possibility of landing the No. 1 pick in the lottery, in looking at the percentages. They’re the worst team in the NBA, record-wise, and likely will be at season’s end.

Williamson was named AP Player of the Year on Friday, and reporters asked him how he’d feel about potentially being drafted by the Knicks. Here’s what he had to say.

Zion on the possibility of playing for the Knicks: “If they draft me, I would love to play for them.” — Malcolm Moran (@malcolm_moran) April 5, 2019

Zion is being wise here, as he’s likely been advised to not rule out being drafted by any NBA team.