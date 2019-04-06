4/6/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Opening Day at Citi Field was a bit lackluster for the New York Mets (5-2), who looked completely flat offensively. That comes as no shock after the Mets had a ridiculously quick turnaround from Wednesday’s win in Miami, and the Washington Nationals (3-3) took advantage of the Mets’ poor scheduling with a 4-0 shutout. Both teams were off yesterday, so the Mets should be recharged and refreshed ahead of today’s matchup with the Nationals. First pitch for the middle game of the series is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (0-0, 1.69 ERA) to the bump this afternoon. Matz was sharp in his first start of the season, allowing three runs (although only one was earned) in 5.1 innings against the Miami Marlins on Monday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 7-3. The Nationals will counter with their own lefty, Patrick Corbin (0-0, 3.00 ERA). Corbin last pitched against the Mets on Sunday, when he gave up two runs in six innings while leaving in line for a win, but the bullpen blew it in the eighth, handing him a no decision. The Nationals ended up walking off with a 6-5 win thanks to a walk off homer from Trea Turner.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: