4/6/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Opening Day at Citi Field was a bit lackluster for the New York Mets (5-2), who looked completely flat offensively. That comes as no shock after the Mets had a ridiculously quick turnaround from Wednesday’s win in Miami, and the Washington Nationals (3-3) took advantage of the Mets’ poor scheduling with a 4-0 shutout. Both teams were off yesterday, so the Mets should be recharged and refreshed ahead of today’s matchup with the Nationals. First pitch for the middle game of the series is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (0-0, 1.69 ERA) to the bump this afternoon. Matz was sharp in his first start of the season, allowing three runs (although only one was earned) in 5.1 innings against the Miami Marlins on Monday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 7-3. The Nationals will counter with their own lefty, Patrick Corbin (0-0, 3.00 ERA). Corbin last pitched against the Mets on Sunday, when he gave up two runs in six innings while leaving in line for a win, but the bullpen blew it in the eighth, handing him a no decision. The Nationals ended up walking off with a 6-5 win thanks to a walk off homer from Trea Turner.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 1-5 with a 3.93 ERA in 10 career starts against the Nationals
- Jeff McNeil, who is dealing with a sore knee, will get the day off today so the Mets can give him two full days of rest including yesterday’s off day. J.D. Davis will start at third base and bat cleanup.
- The Mets will need to win the next two days to avoid their first series loss of 2019.
- Juan Lagares will also get a day off today. Keon Broxton will start in center field and bat eighth.
Comments