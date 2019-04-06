Auburn fans caught prematurely celebrating Final Four 'win' at Toomer's Corner (Video)

Auburn fans ran to Toomer’s Corner to celebrate as the final seconds ticked off in Saturday’s Final Four matchup against Virginia, as the tradition states.

The problem, however, was that Auburn didn’t actually win the game. Virginia’s Kyle Guy took a potential game-winning three-pointer in the game’s final second, and he missed. The problem was that he was fouled.

Tigers fans may not have stuck around to listen to the whistle, as they ran out to storm Toomer’s Corner before Guy even attempted the free throws — which he drained — thinking the game was over.

Oh. No. They rushed Toomers Corner. Life comes at you FAST. pic.twitter.com/FF0y7Z42ha — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 7, 2019

Virginia went on to win the game, 63-32. As for Auburn fans, well, it’s a long walk back to the dorms.