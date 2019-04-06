Best Channels to Watch G1 Supercard Live Stream 2019 Online

Welcome to the all new Japanese Pro-Wrestling and Ring of honor. The match authorities have recently announced that the G1 Supercard will now stream online LIVE on NJPW World and HonorClub on the 6th of April 2019, for all its subscribers.

G1 Supercard is a pro wrestling show which is co-produced by American Ring of Honour (ROH), and the promotions are taken care of by the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) promotions. This season is their 13th Annual Supercard of Honour event. It will take place in Maddison Square Garden, New York. Live Online streaming channels like Honour Club, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and FITE TV. It will also telecast in pay-per-view networks.

2019 G1 Supercard Live Streaming Free Online Official Channels

G1 Supercard is going to feature pro wrestling champions from different parts of the world. They will be portrayed as villains, less identified characters, heroes etc in the events which have a script. It will create an atmosphere of tension which will further culminate in a wrestling match or any series of matches.

In the earlier storylines, Jay White could surpass Hiroshi Tanahashi to get the title of IWGPHeavyweight Championship for the very first time. It is the reigning time of White, and he strives to make his debut defence at G1 Supercard. In the recent days, the matches have become quite exciting and now it is not only restricted to the TV box. The official channels are mentioned above and they have also introduced live streaming. Now, fans can watch their favourite player anytime, anywhere as per their convenience. Let us take a brief look at the channels that will help people watch the match even if they are not a home.

Honor Club: It is an OTT streaming service which is headed by professional ROH wrestling promotion. The creation of the VOD service was released on 9th November 2017. Finally, Honor Club was announced on 2 February 2018 and began streaming services. The streaming channel has a tier type pricing for the subscribers. Moreover, they also have discounts for advanced tickets and merchandise purchases. It has a set of two tiers, one is the special discounts offer and the other is the Ring of Honour archive. There is a 50% discount on pay-per-views and there is a VIP subscription rests at $119.99. New Japan Pro-Wrestling World: The NPJW is streaming assistance which is based on subscription. It is owned by New Japan Pre-Wrestling. December 1. 2014 NJPW and TV Ashi took the opportunity to announce that, NJPW is going to stream and promote events. Majority of the important events are all aired on the NJPW live streaming channel. Moreover, it is featuring the match from the promotional archives. It has a monthly subscription of ¥999. The streaming channel has around 50, 000 subscribers and 10,000 from outside of Japan.

If you are interested in watching the matches then you can tune in to these two channels. By chance, they are not supportive in your geography, you can use the VPN services.