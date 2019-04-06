Gameday 82: Scenarios

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:00 PM EST. AT&T SN | MSG

It’s the last one of the regular season but shit isn’t finished just yet.

The Pens have clinched a playoff birth for the 13th straight season but could see themselves in 3 different scenarios by the end of the day.

Home ice vs NYI

Road series vs NYI

Road series vs Washington.

If the Pens get a point today against the Rangers they will play the Islanders in round 1. From there it gets more complicated.

If the Isles lose and the Pens win the Pens get home ice.

Isles get a point today, they have home ice.

Pens lose in regulation and Carolina wins in any way and it’s all aboard the oh fuck express to Washington for round 1.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING:

Carolina @ Philly 7pm

Isles @ Caps 7pm

Lines:

Yesterday:

#Pens coach Sullivan said Dumoulin is making progress. He has not skated yet. Aston-Reese and Ruhwedel both skated this morning and are making progress as well. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 5, 2019

No reason to expect any changes. This is a big one.

Rangers:

Zibanejad

Win the game so the rest doesn’t matter. Park rangers are meaningless anyway.

Go Pens