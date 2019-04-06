Gameday 82: Scenarios

PITTSBURGH VS NY RANGERS
PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA
7:00 PM EST. AT&T SN | MSG
It’s the last one of the regular season but shit isn’t finished just yet.
The Pens have clinched a playoff birth for the 13th straight season but could see themselves in 3 different scenarios by the end of the day.
- Home ice vs NYI
- Road series vs NYI
- Road series vs Washington.
If the Pens get a point today against the Rangers they will play the Islanders in round 1. From there it gets more complicated.
If the Isles lose and the Pens win the Pens get home ice.
Isles get a point today, they have home ice.
Pens lose in regulation and Carolina wins in any way and it’s all aboard the oh fuck express to Washington for round 1.
SCOREBOARD WATCHING:
Carolina @ Philly 7pm
Isles @ Caps 7pm
Lines:
Yesterday:
No reason to expect any changes. This is a big one.
Rangers:
Zibanejad
Win the game so the rest doesn’t matter. Park rangers are meaningless anyway.
Go Pens
