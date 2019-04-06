How To Watch Grand National 2019 Live Stream Online Horse Race

The Grand National is contemplated to be the summit of all horse racing event by a lot of people. The event witnesses the best horses from across the world race their way to glory. The competition will begin from the 4th of April and last till the 16th of the month. The venue for the competition will be the Aintree Racecourse near Liverpool, England. The 172nd annual running of the tournament final will have a live telecast on Saturday the 6th of April. Other details on the live streaming part will have its fair share in this blog itself.

For now, let us know the summary of events for this year’s Grand National. All eyes are going to be on the last year’s Tiger Roll, who will be among the hot favorites for this year as well. There will be more than 600 million viewers watching the Grand National from 140 countries. Along with that an expected attendance of 70,000 will be there at the Aintree. Grand National’s larger fences make it a more exciting steeplechase race event. It is an event where the horses and their jockeys prove their class. Riders to look out for will be Canal Turn, Becher’s Brook, Foinavon, The Chair, and Valentine’s Brook.

At what time is The 2019 Grand National?

The 2019 Grand National will be on Saturday The 6th of April. Due to the television demands where peak viewing time will attract advertisers to sponsor the race event the Grand National will start at 05:15 PM (GMT).

Grand National Live Streaming Free Online Channels

Coming to the live streaming part, where the Grand National will be free to air race event on ITV at the UK, for the rest, the blog will have all the necessary details to watch it from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Grand National from the UK

Viewers from the UK have nothing to worry about as ITV will be broadcasting the Grand National for the second time in a row now. At the same ITV will be entirely free to air channel with no involvement of subscription charges. The broadcaster will start streaming the race events live at 5:51 PM Local Time. Ed Chamberlain is going to be the presenter for the network. The same presenter has gained a lot of popularity from last year. Where it has helped ITV to draw more fans and popularise the sport even more.

For the online viewers who are planning to watch the Grand National, the cord-cutter way can enjoy the live streaming of the race events on their computer or mobile devices through the ITV Player application. Although there will be another way through which a viewer can watch the race live online, and it will be the go via TVPlayer. The latter one is more preferable as the stream will be of high quality and more reliable. The site is also comparatively faster, quicker, and more responsive. Above all, it is going to be free as well.

Live Stream the 2019 Grand National in the UK apart from ITV

Undoubtedly, apart from ITV, a viewer can watch the race events at another cable channel known as Racing UK. However, Racing UK is going to charge their viewers with a monthly subscription to their channel. The channel also has a daily pass in the offering for its viewers. The daily pass is going to let you live stream the channel for 24 hours. The benefits of streaming the Grand National live at Racing UK will ensure that you don’t have to go for a long term subscription with the channel. Which means you can ditch out from the broadcaster at any given point of time.

Watch the Grand National online from anywhere in the World with a VPN

If you are interested in watching the live stream of the Grand National online and you are not a viewer who resides in the UK, then this section of the blog is going to get you covered. A viewer from anywhere in the world can watch the live race events online with the help of a VPN service at ITV itself.

In that case, you have to choose a good VPN service having server locations at the UK and offering good network speeds. In this case, Express and NordVPN are highly recommendable. Using a VPN service includes a subscription charge for the VPN service provider as well. But with few VPN services offering trials can solve the purpose of yours.

Once you have picked your VPN service provider, download and install the VPN application on your computer or be it any mobile device of your choice.



After the successful installation, connect to a UK server from the VPN application.



Once your connection with a UK based VPN server is confirmed.



Head out to the ITV’s website or TVPlayer to live stream the Grand National 2019 online.

2019 Grand National Live Online | The Cord Cutter Way

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is a renowned name for its excellent streaming services in the cord cutter category. The package includes over 60 channels, and fortunately, ITV comes under it. A viewer can also opt for the free trial to analyze the quality of the stream first. Hulu will cost around $40 a month and stream the 2019 Grand National LIVE online.

FuboTV

For the sports enthusiasts who love to watch all the sporting events online the cord cutter way, FuboTV is the place where they eventually land. FuboTV is going to stream the 2019 Grand National live online. The service will cost a viewer 44$ for a month.

SlingTV

SlingTV is surprisingly the more affordable way out for the online viewers. SlingTV is a host to all the major channels including ITV and the subscription cost for a month will be only $25.

YouTube TV

Another favorite resort for the online sports viewer is YouTube TV. The basic package has more than 70 channels. However, the subscription charge is not among the cheapest one available, but considering the quality of the stream, it doesn’t charge its viewer a large sum.

Final Words

After coming across the article, you might have seen that ITV is going to be the official broadcaster for the 2019 Grand National. So no matter where you decide to watch the competition, make sure that the online streaming service provider you choose has ITV in it.