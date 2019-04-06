How To Watch WWE WrestleMania 35 Live Stream Online

It has been a tough and long road to WrestleMania at the WWE superstars. Now, only a TV show stands before we finally make it to the WrestleMania XXXV. WrestleMania has forever been the stand-out even in the professional wrestling calendar. The 2019 WrestleMania finally is happening this Sunday. Regardless where you are in the world this weekend, do not dare miss out on the live streaming of the 35th WrestleMania online.

The stated main event is going to be a women’s match for the first time in the history of WWE. And it is good to be a part of this history. The women’s fight is going to witness Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and MMA legend Ronda Rousey. It is going to be a triple threat match that they are going to play as a part of both Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship. Brock Lesnar will be defending his universal championship for the second time against Seth Rollins who won the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston will stand to have a winning chance in the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan.

On the other side of the card, it will be former evolution stablemates Triple H and Dave Batista who will be returning to have a one-on-one match against each other. Other events include McMahon facing The Miz, in André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will see the likes of Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin clashing against each other.

The Hall of Fame will witness old school favorites Brutus the Barber and The Honky Tonk Man having an induction ceremony against D-Generation X, Harlem Heat and the Hart Foundation. Alongside such events, there are loads of other matches scheduled for the WWE WrestleMania.

The blog here is going to be a guide for you to watch the 35th WrestleMania live online from anywhere in the World. So make sure you thoroughly read it to know more about how to stream the WrestleMania from the place you are reading this.

WWE WrestleMania – When and Where?

The WWE WrestleMania XXXV will start from the 7th of April 2019 at 2:30 PM (GMT -7).

The event is going to take place at the MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

As said in the last section there are a series of exciting matches lined up for the 35th WrestleMania. All eyes will be on the main event which is going to be a first time in the history of WWE were a triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and MMA legend Ronda Rousey is going to take place.

WWE WrestleMania 35 Live Streaming Official Online Channels

Like always the WWE Network will be the place where a fan can catch all the actions from the WrestleMania for free. All the other details on live streaming will elucidate in the upcoming sections to come.

Watch the 2019 WWE WrestleMania 35 live stream from the US

A viewer from the United States can easily watch all the wrestling actions from the 35th WWE WrestleMania with a subscription to WWE Network. It is going to be the best deal, and it is going to be the most cost-effective way to watch the Wrestlemania from the US as well.

However, Dish and Xfinity will be the other places where you can catch the live actions from WrestleMania. Xfinity does have a live streaming platform, but both the services are going to cost a viewer with a subscription charge of more than $50.

WrestleMania 2019 from Canada – LIVE Stream

Canada is the home nation to WWE. WWE Network will also stand to be the cheapest and most convenient platform to watch the WrestleMania 2019 live online in Canada.

Other broadcasters for the event in Canada will be SaskTel, BellMTS or Shaw but the subscription charge is going to be similar with what you would have paid to the PPV providers in the US.

Watch WWE WrestleMania Online from the UK

UK fans and viewers of WWE WrestleMania XXXV can watch the live wrestling actions on Sky Sports Box Office. The network holds the official broadcasting rights in the UK. Also, for the fans and viewers who are not interested in paying a subscription charge to watch it in the WWE Network can enjoy live streaming it under Sky Sports Box Office.

The broadcaster, however, has a subscription charge of £19.95 which will allow a viewer to watch the WrestleMania live at Midnight and thanks to multiple repeats which will also let the viewer rewatch the wrestling actions as a repeat telecast.

Watch the WWE WrestleMania 2019 from Australia

The live streaming of the 35th WrestleMania will commence at 9 AM AEST on Monday in Australia and Main Event is going to be the pay-per-view based channel for the event. The cost to watch the wrestling actions live at Australia in Main Event will be 30$.

Fortunately, WWE Network will be available for the Australian fans and viewers of WrestleMania as well. Thus standing out to be the cheaper way out to live stream the wrestling actions from the country.

WrestleMania 2019 from Japan

Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura are not there on the main cards this year for the WrestleMania. However, they might make an appearance in the Battle Royals. But that is not something which is going to stop the die-hard wrestling fans from the country from watching the 35th WrestleMania live online. According to the fixtures and schedules, the broadcasting time for the main events will start from 8 AM on Monday morning in Japan.

Like every other year, WWE Network will be there in Japan as well where a fan can watch the WrestleMania at a much lesser cost. J.com, Sukachan, and DMM.com will be some other alternative options available to live stream the event online from the country.

How To Watch the WWE WrestleMania 2019 from India?

Sony Ten One and Sony Ten Two are going to be the official broadcaster for the 35th WrestleMania in India. With Sony covering the event in the country, Sony LIV is going to be the place where a fan can watch the matches live online. The streaming time of WrestleMania in the country will start from 4:30 AM IST.

Also, a wrestling fan from the country can watch all the matches live online at WWE Network as the service will be available in India as well.

Watch the 2019 WrestleMania on the WWE Network (FREE Trial) – LIVE Online

As you came across the country wise live streaming guide for the 35th WrestleMania, you have seen that WWE Network can be the constant online viewing resort for the fans of the event. WWE Network is a standalone service which streams everything from the WWE universe. Also, it is available pretty much anywhere in the world.

The list of compatible devices for the WWE Network is fascinating as well. The application for the network is available for all the Smart TVs including other devices like the Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, Android, and iOS.

The subscription charge, however, varies from region to region and depends on the place you are going to watch the WrestleMania XXXV from. Besides, the subscription charge in the US and UK is going to give you a fair bit of idea, where $9.99 and £9.99 is the cost for the respective countries. The free trial from the Network will also be available for a fan who only wants to stream a single match from the event.

Watch the WrestleMania Online from anywhere in the World

Unlike any other sporting events of the world, the chances of staying in a region where WWE Network is not available is seemingly less. Considering the popularity of the sport, and the fan base it has worldwide it is safe to say that almost every country in the world knows and watches the WWE.

However, nothing is impossible, and there might be a country where the network and the broadcast of the event will not be available. In that case, watching the WrestleMania online with the help of a VPN service is going to solve the purpose for the interested viewer. A VPN service is a tool which will change an internet user’s current IP address eventually resulting in a change of location.

Below mentioned will be a step-by-step guide on how you can unblock the WWE Network in your region:

Sign-up to a VPN Service provider who is fast and has server locations at the US. ExpressVPN is going to be the sweet deal here.

Once you are complete with the sign-up process download their application on your device.

Log-in to the VPN application and connect to a server located in the US.

After the establishment of a successful connection, go to WWE Network and take up a subscription to enjoy the live actions from the 35th WrestleMania.

Watch the WrestleMania XXXV | The Cord-Cutter Way

FuboTV

FuboTV is always by the side of a sports fan. The premier version of the cord-cutter streaming platform has over 48 channels now and is undoubtedly going to stream the WrestleMania live for their viewers.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue is going to be another place where a fan ditching on cable streaming service can watch the WrestleMania live online. Subscription cost starts from 39.99$ a month, and the package covers all the US networks.

Hulu

Apart from being a leading online streaming service for TV Shows and movies, Hulu carries a good part of WWE programming, and the 2019 WrestleMania will be indeed available on this cord-cutter streaming platform.

WWE Wrestlemania 35 live stream Reddit

Can I watch WrestleMania 35 live streaming online through Reddit? Reddit is a trending medium these days to watch all sports events. There are a lot of subreddits popup during the event. You can pick up the right links to watch Wrestlemania online free. Also, take care of low-quality links with a lot of advertisements and all. Always check for official streaming links.

Final Words

Well, there cannot be a more extensive guide than this one regarding how to watch the Wrestlemania XXXV live online. Now that you know everything about how to live stream the event online share the same with your friends so that they also get to enjoy the most prestigious championship in the history of WWE.