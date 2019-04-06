Johnny Gargano Comments On Winning The NXT Championship At 'Takeover: New York'

Johnny Gargano is the new NXT champion. “Johnny Wrestling” overcame the odds once again and finally realized his dream of becoming the black and gold brand’s top titleholder.

Gargano’s victory came at Takeover: New York in the main event against Adam Cole. The bout was a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match and even though Cole’s Undisputed Era teammates had his back, it wasn’t enough for him to beat Johnny. Now Gargano has commented on his win, which he shared in the middle of the ring with his wife, Candice LeRae.

Woke up this morning, looked over and saw the NXT Championship by my bag.. Last night wasn't just a crazy dream.. It was a dream come true. After everything we've been through.. and we've been through a lot.. We finally had OUR moment. ❤ pic.twitter.com/PgRA2LH4Xw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 6, 2019

Gargano spoke about his Takeover win being a dream come true and he’s absolutely right. Johnny was initially told no following his first WWE tryout in 2015, but he never gave up on his aspirations of working in Vince McMahon’s company.

Longtime followers of Gargano shared his dream as well and they believed in him every step of the way. Johnny is a 14-year veteran of the business and during that time, he has truly established himself while also proving he belongs on the main event stage. But he did not go on his WWE journey alone.

Gargano’s work with Tommaso Ciampa as DIY heated up the tag team division in NXT, giving credibility to that division along the way. The friendship between the two men was well documented and they always stood up for each other though good times and bad.

But Ciampa’s heel turn on Gargano changed the entire complexion of NXT. The two men went to war and battled for several months until finally coming back together as a tag team. Johnny even went heel himself in the process but in the end, it was all a ruse to get revenge on Ciampa.

Ciampa’s recent neck surgery forced him to vacate the NXT Championship, which ultimately led to Gargano getting the nod. Their storyline came full circle after Takeover, when Ciampa shockingly reappeared and embraced both Johnny and Candice as the trio celebrated on the NXT stage.