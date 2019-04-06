Look: Kyle Guy's beautiful girlfriend shows off amazing smile

UVA is preparing to play in its biggest game of the 21st century, as the Hoos are preparing to square off in the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

Should they beat Auburn in Saturday’s game, they’ll have the chance to play in the national championship game.

The team has a number of great players on its roster, but they’re led by star guard Kyle Guy. He’s a sharpshooter that can knock down looks from all over the floor, and has averaged 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.

