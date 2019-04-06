Look: Kyle Guy's beautiful girlfriend shows off amazing smile

UVA is preparing to play in its biggest game of the 21st century, as the Hoos are preparing to square off in the Final Four for the first time since 1984.
Should they beat Auburn in Saturday’s game, they’ll have the chance to play in the national championship game.
The team has a number of great players on its roster, but they’re led by star guard Kyle Guy. He’s a sharpshooter that can knock down looks from all over the floor, and has averaged 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.
Not only that, he’s also winning off the court, dating the beautiful Alexa Jenkins. We’ve tracked down the best photos of her and guy, and you can check them out below.
View this post on Instagram
You’ve stood by me and supported me my whole life. Now it’s my turn. Everyone check link in my bio as my fiancé embarks on a newfound love and hobby!!! First YouTube vlog is up!!!…. Never forget what toy story says ❤️ #youvegotafriendinme #toinfinityandbeyond🚀 https://youtu.be/BpNP_kUaa8g
View this post on Instagram
My love, Its been a year (a few days longer 😬) since we got back together. Time has flown since we were 13. 8 years later we’ve already been engaged for 7 months!!! Im so excited to marry you. A lot of your popularity on social media is because you’re kind, funny (sometimes), and flawlessly stunning. At least, thats why i follow you 🙃 but what everybody doesn’t see is whats behind the scenes. I am not easy to be with. Busy, 8 hours away, bad at communication, forgetful, and imconsistent are some traits I posses. I frustrate the hell out of you and myself lol. Yet, you are still by my side stronger than ever. You are more beautiful inside than any person can be outside. The overwhelming support and encouragement is infectious. You’ve taught me what its like to have a relentless effort in our relationship. For that and so much more, i thank you. So here’s to you ❤️ .. and an eternity of us.
Comments