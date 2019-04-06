Look: Odell Beckham's new hot blonde bombshell girlfriend is a smokeshow

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has dated some beautiful women over the years, as he’s one of the best at his position, and pretty good looking himself. It’s safe to say his love life has been pretty great.

He’s been single for awhile, but now that it’s the offseason, it’s no surprise to hear that OBJ is back dating another smokeshow.

Here’s the shocker, though: She’s Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s ex-girlfriend.

It was reported by Sports Gossip that OBJ and Mayweather’s ex, Lauren Wood, are currently dating, and text everyday. As such, you’ll want to check out some photos of her, and we’ve got you covered.

OBJ is one lucky guy, as Wood really is a stunner.