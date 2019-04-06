Look: Patrick Mahomes, beautiful girlfriend go nuts cheering on Texas Tech vs Michigan State

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was on scene at U.S. Bank Stadium for his alma mater’s biggest game in the university’s history, watching Texas Tech square off against Michigan State in the Final Four on Saturday.

The Red Raiders showed how stout they are defensively, especially in the first half of the game, holding the Spartans to only 21 points. And then Texas Tech began draining three-pointers, at one point jumping out to a 48-35 lead. TV cameras showed Mahomes, and he, as well as his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, were extremely excited about it. Check out this awesome bow-and-arrow celebration from Mahomes going into a commercial break, when Texas Tech jumped out out a 13-point lead.

Patrick Mahomes is a big fan of Texas Tech's run 🎯 (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/VzFhC13OHJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 7, 2019

Mahomes also flexed when Texas Tech was closing the victory out in the final seconds.

Mahomes is ready for a Texas Tech championship run #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TSwzziPJT4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2019

Here are a few other shots of them during the game.

This is the exact moment Patrick Mahomes realized that if Travis Kelce gets sloppy tonight, he’s his problem. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/zjwKrnWmqT — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 7, 2019

Once a Red Raider, always a Red Raider 💯@PatrickMahomes came through to support @TexasTechMBB. pic.twitter.com/iwbnO2iDOv — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 7, 2019

And here’s when they entered the arena before the game tipped off.

Patrick Mahomes is in the building to root on his Texas Tech Red Raiders. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/OJk0LYHUlQ — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 7, 2019

