Naomi Talks WWE 'WrestleMania 35' Main Event, Becky Lynch's Rise To The Top

WWE Superstar Naomi was recently interviewed by Gorilla Position, where she talked about a variety of topics. Those topics mostly centered on WrestleMania 35 of course, which takes place on Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

It’s a huge weekend for pro wrestling fans of course and it’s the biggest night of the year for Vince McMahon’s company. But this year’s Mania stands out from the rest because women will work the main event of the show for the first time in WWE history.

Naomi talked about the significance of the bout, which will feature Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Winner-Take-All Match for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

“I am just grateful and I’m grateful for all of our women. For them to be where they are, they deserve it and I’m glad, super happy for Becky. Seeing her position a year ago and be on the pre-show to now, seeing her literally work her way up that card, is truly inspiring.”

Lynch’s turnaround as a character in WWE is truly a rare occurrence indeed as she was barely on the company’s radar at one point in 2018. Now she’s on the eve of working the biggest match of her life on an extremely historic night for women’s wrestling.

Naomi further commented on her friendship with Lynch, noting the struggles that “The Man” has had on her journey in WWE.

“I have personally seen her at her lowest and at her highest. So this, being her highest, I’m extremely proud of her. I’m extremely happy for her. I don’t think anybody else deserves it more than her right now. “

Naomi is a former SmackDown Women’s champion in her own right and she’s also one of the most popular Superstars working on the blue brand. Naomi is set to participate in Women’s Battle Royal, which she won at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.