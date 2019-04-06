Pete Dunne Speaks Following UK Championship Loss To WALTER At 'NXT Takeover: New York'

Pete Dunne lost the NXT United Kingdom Championship to WALTER on Friday, April 5. The loss came at NXT Takeover: New York, where the two men battled for the gold and took each other to the limit in the process.

Dunne has spoken about his loss to the Austrian monster in a quick interview following the event. Dunne was clear and straight to the point, just as he’s always been.

“There will be a rematch.”

Dunne’s run as NXT UK champion lasted an astounding 685 days, making him the longest reigning titleholder of WWE’s modern era. The Bruiserweight is one of the toughest Superstars in WWE and he proved that time after time as the UK champion. Pete Dunne took on all challengers during his championship reign and he beat them all. But WALTER is not just any challenger and if the WWE faithful didn’t know that before, they certainly do now.

WALTER is a worldwide pro wrestling phenomenon. He’s fought in promotions all over the globe and he’s established himself as an unbeatable monolith of the highest order. WALTER combines intensity and brute strength together in one ominous package. But he also possesses quickness and agility, which is indeed unsettling for a man his size.

Standing 6’4″ and tipping the scales at nearly 300 pounds, WALTER is an intimidating presence in the ring. But when his talent and ability are factored in, he becomes a one-of-a-kind Superstar indeed. His feud with fellow NXT UK star Jordan Devlin during their days in OTT Wrestling put him on the map for many U.S. fans. But now WALTER is on top of the world as NXT UK champion.

NXT General Manager William Regal has yet to confirm a rematch between Dunne and WALTER. The same is true of WWE. But it’s likely only a matter of time until these two pro wrestling legends in-the-making clash once again for the United Kingdom Championship.