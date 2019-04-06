WWE star Dash Wilder punches fan who attacked Bret Hart (Video)

A bizarre turn of events took place at Barclay’s Center on Saturday, when it was expected that WWE fans would be cheering, not aggressively protesting and getting physical.

Bret Hart went to the podium to give an acceptance speech, as the Hart Foundation was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and that’s when mayhem erupted. A fan jumped from the crowd into the ring and began pummeling Hart, as you can see below.

WWE wrestler Dash Wilder and UFC fighter Travis Browne (who is married to Ronda Rousey) came to Hart’s aid, punching the attacker multiple times in an attempt to make him pay for beating up on the wrestling legend.

Boys and girls Travis Browne hit that ring almost before the attacker even did and was throwing down some ground and pound on this dude. USADA TEST THIS MAN. (from cyberstryke1120 on IG) pic.twitter.com/j1s9WYwDw1 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

Ça fait 15 fois que je regarde la vidéo. Dash Wilder qui met une bonne droite au mec qui a sauté sur Bret durant son discours, comme si de rien n'était. pic.twitter.com/rEB4e40mSE — ♛ Le Temple Du Catch ♛ (@LeTempleDuCatch) April 7, 2019

That’s not what we normally expect from an induction ceremony.