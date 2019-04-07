4/7/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

It may have been only their eighth game of the season, but the New York Mets (6-2) showed some impressive grit yesterday afternoon. Despite blowing a 3-1 lead against the Washington Nationals (3-4) late, the Mets rallied by scoring three runs in the eighth to emerge with a 6-5 victory. The long ball proved to be key as the Mets slugged five homers in the win, but the winning hit came on a single from reserve outfielder Keon Broxton. The Mets will look to carry their momentum forward and secure a series win over the Nationals this afternoon. First pitch for the rubber game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (0-0, 7.20 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler’s first start of the season came against the Nationals last Sunday, and he lasted only five innings, giving up four runs on six hits. The Mets bailed Wheeler out of a loss by rallying in the eighth but eventually lost that game to the Nationals on a walk off homer from Trea Turner. Washington will counter with their ace, righty Max Scherzer (0-2, 2.13 ERA). Scherzer had a shorter start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, giving up two runs (one earned) in five innings of work, but he got stuck with the loss when the Nationals couldn’t give him enough run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: