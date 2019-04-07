A Good Neighbour Gives The Oil Kings A Win In Overtime

To everyone at Rogers Place, it looked like they’d be heading home after the standard three periods. They would be proven very wrong once the clock hit 0:00 to end the third.

The Edmonton Oil Kings drew first blood in this series with a 3-2 win on Saturday Nigh thanks to Jake Neighbours playing hero just over four minutes into the extra frame.

This one got off to a bit of a stalemate with goose eggs on the scoreboard until just past seven minutes into the second period when Kaden Elder opened up the scoring with his goal of the postseason.

Edmonton would buzz around the Hitmen net putting their best at Jack McNaughton but he’d turn away everything for the first 40 minutes.

Calgary would add to their lead thanks to Luke Coleman’s powerplay goal and the atmosphere in Rogers Place would turn from cheers to going deathly silent.

With time ticking down, the home side would dig deep to get back into this as first with 4:03 to go in the third, Park Glaves would put a blast from the point past McNaughton to trim the lead to one. Calgary would do all they could to handle the last minute storm from Brad Laurer’s boys but with just 12 seconds to go, Jake Neighbours would find a loose puck and put it past McNaughton to send things to overtime.

Early in the extra frame, Neighbours would strike again to send the home fans happy and draw first blood in this series.

Playing an extra period has been something the Oil Kings have done before in this postseason, facing it again with a little experience to Neighbours built up his squad for this.

“I think the experience was good to get some OT games in the Hat, and then to win this one it was a good feeling”.

Tonight was one of the more exciting nights in the Oil Kings season but they don’t have much time to revel in this win as they get right back at things tonight at 6PM Mountain.