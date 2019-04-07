AJ Styles Outlasts Randy Orton At 'WrestleMania 35'

A.J. Styles was able to get a big victory over Randy Orton on Sunday night at WWE WrestleMania 35 in a hotly-contested match that featured each Superstar throwing everything they had at the other.

Orton was able to hit the “RKO” at one point, which literally came out of nowhere, but Styles was able to kick out just in the nick of time.

The match went outside the ring and Styles was able to gain the upper hand, eventually countering another attempt at an RKO and flying back into the ring with the Phenomenal Forearm, a maneuver that kept Orton down for the count of three.

Styles improves to 3-1 at WrestleMania with the win, his third consecutive at the “Showcase of the Immortals”.

The victory should put Styles right in the mix for another shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.