ALL THE BASICS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT SPARRING

Sparring can be a very intense activity between two people, almost like a conversation but with physical movement. People like sparring because they feel like it improve their martial arts practices, and it is a great learning session for any fighter whether you are a boxer, if you practice Muay Thai or Jui Jitsu. Sparring is essentially the core of any martial arts practice, which is why you should experience it at least once in your life. What sparring achieves is that it enables you to improve all your training sessions and techniques giving you a better sense of time and distance while learning how to fight a real combat. If you are thinking of sparring, this is what you need to know.

Having a clear goal

A game plan is extremely crucial when it comes to sparring otherwise it would be counterproductive since you won’t really be focusing on anything in particular. As a beginner, you should definitely as for advice and decide what areas to work on, and how to go about them. Once you figure it out, you should be thinking about it during your sparring session so that you are applying the techniques. After your sparring session, you should get feedback from the trainers, as they will tell you what things you did wrong or right. Feedback is key for improving yourself.

Winning or losing is not important

When it comes to sparring, there is no real concept of winning or losing because both fighters are doing it to improve their strategies for a real fight. Sparring is essentially a learning session and the end game should be becoming a better fighter, not knocking out your partner. If you thought of sparring as anything more than a learning experience, then it is best you put your ego to side and not care about looking bad. The instances where you are getting hit more than your partner, is when you learn the most.

Keeping calm is key

As a beginner, sparring will be quite overwhelming to you because you won’t know what to do and this will cause you to get anxious. However, it is important that you don’t let your nerves control you because you need to think with a clear head. It will be hard in the beginning to relax, but once you manage to do that you will be able to be more fluid with your movements.

Trying new things

Once you start sparring, you will need to cover all the basics before trying new things. Make sure you have the best boxing gloves for sparring because that will make a huge difference, and you will notice how different your punches feel as compared to regular gloves. Apart from that, you shouldn’t keep doing the same thing over and over again when you are sparring. Try using combinations of different techniques and see how that works out for you. Not only will it keep your partner guessing but you will be improving your techniques at the same time.

Sparring with new people

As a beginner, you will want to keep sparring with the same person over and over again. Because its comfortable and we understand. However, if you try changing partners every once in a while you will actually be applying the techniques you learned with your initial partner, and that is when you will know if you have truly improved or not. It might sound scary in the beginning, but don’t forget to push yourself from your comfort zone, if you really want to see a difference.

Having fun

When people spar, they usually forget to enjoy the whole process which is what it is really about. You should enjoy the adrenaline rush you get out of sparring, and the thrill of the who experience. Remember it is not a real fight, so you can loosen up a bit and take a few hits if it comes to that. In the end, you have to remember to respect your partner and know that you are here for the same goal which is to become a better fighter.