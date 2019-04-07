Braun Strowman Gets Revenge On 'Saturday Night Live' Stars at WWE 'WrestleMania 35'

Braun Strowman has won the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The Monster Among Men ran through a ring full of WWE Superstars to become the last man standing and won it all.

But on the way there, Strowman had to deal with two of Saturday Night Live’s best. Colin Jost and Michael Che have been involved with Strowman for several weeks on Monday Night Raw and they paid for it on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Strowman wanted revenge on them and that’s exactly what he got. The two were left in the ring with Braun and Jost tried to talk his way out of the situation by introducing his “therapist.” But Strowman disposed of him and then went for Che, who he hit with a hard right hand and sent down to the floor below.

Braun saved his best for Jost, who he picked up and easily tossed over the rope onto several Superstars that caught him as he fell.