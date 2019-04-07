JuJu Smith-Schuster blasts Antonio Brown over recent criticism

It’s now become quite clear that former teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown aren’t really the best of friends, as they both took sides in the back-and-forth between AB and Ben Roethlisberger.
Smith-Schuster’s stance wasn’t surprising, as he did what any young No. 1 receiver would do; he stood up for his quarterback, while Brown blasted Big Ben. But now Brown is out, having been traded to Oakland, and Pittsburgh is doing all it can to move on.
Brown, however, ripped JuJu on Twitter for “fumbling away” the team’s playoff hopes recently.
Smith-Schuster recently responded on Twitter, and you’ll want to hear what he had to say.
We can’t wait to see the Steelers and Raiders square off in the future, whenever it happens.
Comments