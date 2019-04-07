JuJu Smith-Schuster blasts Antonio Brown over recent criticism

It’s now become quite clear that former teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown aren’t really the best of friends, as they both took sides in the back-and-forth between AB and Ben Roethlisberger.

Smith-Schuster’s stance wasn’t surprising, as he did what any young No. 1 receiver would do; he stood up for his quarterback, while Brown blasted Big Ben. But now Brown is out, having been traded to Oakland, and Pittsburgh is doing all it can to move on.

Brown, however, ripped JuJu on Twitter for “fumbling away” the team’s playoff hopes recently.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Smith-Schuster recently responded on Twitter, and you’ll want to hear what he had to say.

Keep your emotions off the internet — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

We can’t wait to see the Steelers and Raiders square off in the future, whenever it happens.