Heat

Look: Dwyane Wade's stunning actress wife blasts Paul Pierce

Look: Dwyane Wade's stunning actress wife blasts Paul Pierce

Heat

Look: Dwyane Wade's stunning actress wife blasts Paul Pierce

By April 7, 2019

By: |

Former Celtics star Paul Pierce stated on ESPN that he was a better NBA player than Heat guard Dwyane Wade — who is retiring at season’s end — and that has not gone over well with fans.

It also hasn’t been well received by Wade’s family, which is certainly understandable. Still, it was surprising to see Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, go off on Pierce for his comments. Union is an actress who has starred in many feature films, so when she talks, everyone listens. Check out what she had to say.

In case you haven’t seen what Gabby looks like, you’ll want to, as she’s absolutely beautiful. Here are some photos of her and D Wade.

View this post on Instagram

In Real Life… Forever Mood

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Heat, NBA, Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Heat
Home