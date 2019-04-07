Look: Dwyane Wade's stunning actress wife blasts Paul Pierce

Former Celtics star Paul Pierce stated on ESPN that he was a better NBA player than Heat guard Dwyane Wade — who is retiring at season’s end — and that has not gone over well with fans.

It also hasn’t been well received by Wade’s family, which is certainly understandable. Still, it was surprising to see Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, go off on Pierce for his comments. Union is an actress who has starred in many feature films, so when she talks, everyone listens. Check out what she had to say.

This @paulpierce34 thing is wrong on many obvious levels but what I find most troublesome is this idea of a man trying to diminish another man that looks like him, was raised like him, in order to shine a tad brighter. Shit isnt entertaining, it's sad. ❤ & 💡good people. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2019

We do not have to buy into the notion that there is only so much love, attention, resources, opportunities, respect to go around. This scarcity mindset is a trap. It keeps us all fighting amongst ourselves. Reject that shit. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2019

In case you haven’t seen what Gabby looks like, you’ll want to, as she’s absolutely beautiful. Here are some photos of her and D Wade.