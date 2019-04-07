Marcus Smart proves he's the dodgeball champ in game with young kids (Video)

Celtics swingman Marcus Smart is known for his talents on the court, specifically how he stretches opposing defenses with his perimeter shooting ability, and his tenacious, hard-nosed defense. He’s a huge boost off the bench, and provides his team with a ton of energy, which he’s always done since entering the league.

That much we know, as we’ve seen him do it over the years, but what we didn’t know and now do, is that he brings that same energy to the game of dodgeball.

Check out Smart throwing darts in a friendly dodgeball game, with a number of young kids, and some of his teammates.

… and team @smart_MS3 made some noise in the dodgeball tourney 🤾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XDKntmvZg6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2019

Youth representing @YMCA_Hartford, @YMCA_Boston & @YMCA_SouthernME were rewarded with an exclusive day of wellness for their work in the @SunLifeUS Fit to Win program. #CelticsAssist pic.twitter.com/ryn3jqUkmW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2019

Those poor kids…Smart was not messing around! It looked like everyone had fun, though, which is all that matters.