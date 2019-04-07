Marcus Smart proves he's the dodgeball champ in game with young kids (Video)

Celtics swingman Marcus Smart is known for his talents on the court, specifically how he stretches opposing defenses with his perimeter shooting ability, and his tenacious, hard-nosed defense. He’s a huge boost off the bench, and provides his team with a ton of energy, which he’s always done since entering the league.
That much we know, as we’ve seen him do it over the years, but what we didn’t know and now do, is that he brings that same energy to the game of dodgeball.
Check out Smart throwing darts in a friendly dodgeball game, with a number of young kids, and some of his teammates.
Those poor kids…Smart was not messing around! It looked like everyone had fun, though, which is all that matters.
