Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bowling

PBA Tour

PBA Playoffs, Bayside Bowl, Portland, ME

Round of 24 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Face to Face: Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados — FS1, 9 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

PBC Face to Face: Peter Quillen vs. Caleb Truax — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

National Championship Game, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Virginia vs. Texas Tech — CBS, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Minneapolis, MN — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Championship Central — CBS, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Men’s Basketball Tournament — SEC Network, 9:15 p.m.

NCAA Match Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Florida State at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Swimming & Diving

NCAA Division I Championships, Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Highlights — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Chelsea vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2015 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2018 — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Sun/WGN, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — ESPN/YES/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore — NBC Sports California/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/WLS, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Fox Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Milwaukee at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Playoff Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of the Regular Season 2017-18 — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Animated: Stanley Cup Stories — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Rizespor vs. Basiktas JK — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar ESports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Steve Lavin — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

ATP Tour

U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

Qualifying — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.