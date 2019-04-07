Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Eric Bledsoe

By April 7, 2019

By: |

Apr 6, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell (1) during the second half at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Eric Bledsoe – Milwaukee (vs Brooklyn)

33 points, 12-17 FG, 5 3 PTs, 4 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Another big night in a quietly big season for Bledsoe.

 

