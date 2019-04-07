Ryan Poehling's Fabulous Night

“First impressions are the most lasting,” Proverbs.

A day and a week after his team was eliminated from the NCAA West Regional by American International, former St. Cloud State forward Ryan Poehling made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadians.

Let’s just say, Poehling had a fabulous night.

The Habs had to be impressed. Poehling would score a hat trick and the game-winning goal in the shootout to lead the Canadians to a 6-5 victory.

Maybe it’s only fitting that Poehling would make his NHL debut during Bob Cole’s final Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

“What an unbelievable start to a career,” Cole said.

Ryan Poehling scores the shootout-winner for the @CanadiensMTL.

So, on Saturday night, we welcomed a new player to the NHL and said good bye to a Hall of Fame hockey play-by-play announcer.

“You have to feel the game – breathe it – the timing, the sounds you’re creating,” Cole said in the night’s taped opening. ”When you get 20,000 (fans) roaring after a play, it’s perfect.”

“The great players are special people,” he added. “I’ve enjoyed that over the years. It’s a great privilege.”

First goal called by Bob Cole on TV for "Hockey Night on Canada": Butch Goring (Kings) on Oct 13, 1973 Final goal: Ryan Poehling

The Ryan Poehling File

Poehling’s debut with the Bleu Blanc Rouge may be a preview of things to come next season. According to the Globe and Mail, Poehling, became the fifth Canadiens player in franchise history to score at least two goals in his NHL debut.

The Lakeville, MN native was drafted 25th overall by the Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In three season with the Huskies, Poehling scored (29g-46a—75pts), he was also a plus-eight.

Next season, the Huskies lose five of their top-six scorers (Patrick Newell, Blake Lizotte, Robby Jackson, Jimmy Schuldt and Poehling)