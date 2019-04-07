If you want to take your golf game to the next level then you must add a few Wedges to your kit. It gets easier to get out of a bunker if you have a sand wedge. Sand wedges can also be used for shots in the grass and sometimes for full shots as well.

Usually, Sand Wedges are designed in the range of 54-58 degrees and can help you escape from the greener side. Sand Wedges are heavy and the sole of a sand wedge is wide.

Let’s have a look at some of the important things that you should look for before selecting a good sand wedge.

Loft:

The more loft on a wedge implies more elevation on your shot. The higher the elevation the less the distance traveled. Usually, the loft of a sand wedge is set between 54 and 58 degrees. Just because it’s a sand wedge doesn’t mean that every sand wedge will have the same loft so check the angle of the loft and buy a sand wedge according to your requirements. Usually, golfers tend to select a wedge with a higher loft which makes it easier to hit high and floating shots from the sand. Sand wedges that are a part of the set don’t have the loft stamped so before you make the final purchase it’s better to confirm it from the store or the manufacturer.

Bounce:

It varies from wedge to wedge. The bounce rate of a wedge can determine if your shots escape to the green or stay in the sand. So, it’s important to select the correct angle according to your needs. The area of a club that hits the turf determines the bounce of a wedge. When the rear edge of a club’s sole is lower than the leading edge, bounce rate is created. The higher the bounce angle the better it will perform in getting the ball out of the sand and also prevents a wedge from digging into the sand or turf.

Let’s have a look at different type of Bounce Wedges.

Low Bounce Wedges: Low bounce wedges have a bounce angle of around 4-6 degrees. If you sweep the ball or take a shallower divot or play in bunkers with little sand then this is the best fit for you.

Mid Bounce Wedges: Mid Bounce Wedges have a bounce angle of around 7-10 degrees. It is a good choice and is suitable for a wide range of conditions.

High Bounce Wedges: Wedges with a bounce angle greater than 10 are considered as high bounce wedges. If you take deep divots or play at softer conditions such as parkland courses, then high bounce wedge is the perfect fit for you.

Sole Grinds: The additional shaping of the sole of wedge around the heel or the toe is referred to as a sole grind. Apart from standard wedges, there are a wide variety of sole grinds to choose from. To allow the face of a wedge sits lower to the ground, a heel wedge removes the material from the heel of the sole. Sometimes, sole grinds even change the bounce of your sole. It’s always better to reach out to a professional for better advice.

Finishes: After a wedge is made, it is given the last touch which offers different looks and colors to the wedge. With time, the finish of a wedge wears off and you might not feel good about the appearance of the wedge. It’s better to buy wedges that have Chrome or Nickel finish as it can maintain its color and appearance for a longer time. Unplated or raw finishes wear off over time and can cause the wedge to rust but can lead to a better spin. The paint of wedges with a dark finish will wear off faster.

Heavier sand wedges can help you lift the ball get through the sand and land on the greener side. Soft forged steel sand wedges can give a great spin to your shots. A lot of steel shafted wedges come with a standard wedge flex and is specially designed for shorter clubs.

Conclusion

There is a common myth among the golfers that wedges are not as advanced as driver or irons, in terms of technology. Every wedge comes with different specifications and you must choose the best option available which suits to your needs and swing. The other types of wedges available are Pitching Wedges, Gap Wedges, and Lob Wedges. It’s better to take advice from a professional or someone who has been playing for a long time so that you don’t waste your money on wedges that don’t fit your needs.