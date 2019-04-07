The Sudden Rise of Kofi Kingston Has The Whole WWE Universe Behind Him

Kofi Kingston has had a wild start this year. But, the wild start for Kingston has pushed him to be one of the top faces in the WWE and the one to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

How the road to Wrestlemania 35 and the rise of Kingston began

This push started after the gauntlet match to determine who would determine to enter last in the Elimination Chamber PPV event in February. He ultimately fell to AJ Styles.

He lasted close to an hour in the gauntlet match, which is pretty incredible. Bryan would face Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Kingston himself. However, Kingston lost too Bryan for the title at the Elimination Chamber PPV event.

The next opportunity for Kingston to face Bryan and have another shot at the title run was at the Fastlane PPV event. Kingston would also have to go through another gauntlet match, where he won and earned his title shot at Fastlane. However, Vince McMahon swerved at Fastlane and the title opportunity turned into a handicap match against The Bar, where Kingston was destroyed.

Kingston would continue to go through another gauntlet match and then get swerved by McMahon once again. When McMahon swerved once again on Kingston, there was a lot of uproar by not only the WWE Universe, but also from The New Day in Big E and Xavier Woods. Leading up to the March 26 episode of SmackDown Live, Big E and Xavier Woods posted videos on Twitter contemplating about quitting the WWE due to what has transpired to Kingston the past couple of weeks.

During the SmackDown Live episode, The New Day stood in the ring, where some people thought they would quit, however, they wanted answers from McMahon. McMahon came out and knew they wouldn’t quit. He gave Kingston one more opportunity. Big E and Woods would have to go through a tag team gauntlet match. If they survive and win, Kingston will be facing Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

One of the memorable moments during the gauntlet match, The Usos were one of the last tag teams to come out. They ultimately showed respect to Big E and Woods. They also showed respect to Kingston as well (UpUpDownDown forever!). The Usos ultimately forfeited their match. Big E and Woods would then face the last tag team: Bryan and Rowan. Big E and Woods ultimately won win Big E flipped the announce desk table onto Rowan.

The celebration started and Kingston came down and ran to Big E and Woods and celebrating. McMahon would confirm Kingston will take on Bryan at Wrestlemania 35 for the title. One of the more emotional moments of the episode was when the majority of the SmackDown Live locker room came down and celebrated with The New Day, showing the ultimate respect.

Deserving of winning the WWE title

This push for Kingston by the WWE Universe proves that Kingston is the hero we need in this industry. Kingston has poured his blood, sweat and tears to get to this point in getting his first ever title run in his 11 years in the company.

Kingston has done everything the company has wanted him to do. He has earned the respect in the locker room by everyone and he certainly has earned his respect from the WWE Universe.

Kingston is the hero we all need in pro wrestling. He is the true definition of someone who deserves the WWE title. Kingston has proven to be a champion through all the adversity he had to face to even have the match be official. He has also kept a positive attitude throughout this whole ordeal. Which is The New Day’s saying: The power of positivity.

No matter what was thrown at him the past couple of months, that’s what he kept doing: Staying positive. He knew if he did it the right way, his moment and his day to reign will come sooner, rather than later.

Kingston maybe against the odds at WrestleMania 35, but that won’t stop him being by putting it all out there in the ring and making everybody proud. The WWE Universe and the locker room will still be behind him no matter what happens Sunday.

Kingston has waited 11 long years to finally have his WrestleMania moment and this Sunday, he could finally have his moment.