The WWE Rise Of 'The Man,' Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch since coming to the WWE hasn’t always been “The Man.” She has had a roller coaster ride, even when she was back in NXT. Lynch claims she was almost was cut a couple weeks before a match in NXT back in 2014.

Before debuting on live NXT TV debut, she lost 12 matches straight. Her debut NXT TV match was against Summer. Now, she is headlining the first ever, all woman’s in a winner takes all vs. Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Her rise to stardom in the WWE has been compared to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. You can see why people say this due to similar storylines and their personalities.

With Sunday being her biggest match of her career, the one thing she can count on is the WWE Universe being behind her. The WWE Universe has had Lynch’s back ever since last years SummerSlam, where she turned on her then best friend Flair.

That was the start of the rise of The Man. It has led her to this point being one of the big three in the women’s division. The other two is Flair and Rousey.

Through the ups and downs trying to get into the main event at WrestleMania has become some interesting storylines. Like, for example, she won the Royal Rumble, challenging Rousey the next night for WrestleMania. Later, it was taken away from her. Then, she had to continue to fight back and even do so during her 60-day suspension.

She had a chance to go to WrestleMania if she could defeat Flair at Fastlane, she successfully did that as Rousey interrupted the match, hit Lynch and then she won by disqualification.

When it seemed destined for Flair and Rousey to be the main event at WrestleMania, Lynch fought and clawed her way back to the spot where she rightfully earned.

She now can prove to people who are still doubting why she belongs in the first ever women’s main event at WrestleMania. If she can win and be double champion, she will be the number one women in the women’s division.