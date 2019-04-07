Touchdowns and Tangents: Aaron Rodgers, Athletics, Nipsey Hussle and more

Touchdowns and Tangents starts on a somber nope with some words on Nipsey Hussle and his legacy as well as the recent developments around his death.

The TDT show gets into a tangent on the upcoming MLB season. Friend, journalist and CSUN alum Sean Thomas calls in to drop bars about the stadium in Oakland, A’s baseball and an outside perspective on Dodger Stadium.

As far as the NFL, Kenny and Pete get into Aaron Rodgers and the fallout of the Green Bay Packers and Mike McCarthy. They also share the latest trade rumors, roster cuts, additions and some more pro day news.