WST Podcast: Dodgers, Mariners and life tips at Benihana

By April 7, 2019

By:

The Western Standard Time podcast gots what you need if you’re a baseball fan.

They sit down with Jorge Castillo from the L.A. Times. They talk about the Dodgers upcoming MLB season and share insights on the new faces.

Kyle and Ben also take a step away fromsports for some conversation on your next birthday party. They discuss Benihana and life tips.

Pacific Northwest Fans will also enjoy this week’s content. The WST Podcast features Ryan Divish from the Seattle Times. He also breaks down the Mariners’ offseason acquisitions and season outlook.

Make sure you follow Western Standard Time on  TwitterIG and Facebook so you don’t miss a beat. You can listen on StitcherPodbeanItunes or Spotify.

