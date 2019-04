WrestleMania 35 is set to take place in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and we had to pay tribute to the awesome event with a piece of artwork.

Given that it’s April, and Easter is just a few weeks away, we wanted to depict what happens “when worlds collide.” Here’s what it might look like when Justin Gabriel — aka “The Bunny” — squares off in the ring, Easter-style.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]