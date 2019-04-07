Your Morning Dump... Where Al Horford rarely takes bad shots (no, seriously)

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Celtics forward Al Horford, who is in the midst of one of his finest offensive seasons, has taken 711 shots this year. And according to the Celtics, just 19 of them have fallen into the “not good” category. “That is like, ridiculously low,” Stevens said. “He doesn’t take bad shots, so the shots that he takes, he’s got a great chance of making, because he puts in all the work, and he knows where to shoot and he knows when to shoot. “He knows when he’s being guarded tight and it’s going to be a contested shot versus and uncontested shot. He’s at the stage of his career where he knows where it’s coming, he knows how to read it, and then he just makes the right play.” This season Horford has been particularly lethal from inside the arc, making a career-high 60.5 percent of his 2-pointers. And they are hardly just close-range looks. Among the players who have taken at least 100 shots between 8-16 feet this season, Horford has made a league-leading 55 percent. Stretch that out to 15-19 feet, and Horford’s 55.9 percent clip trails only Warriors sharpshooter Kevin Durant.

Boston Globe

Some great insight here by the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on how the Celtics grade shots and how well Al Horford is playing.

Maybe, just maybe, and I’m not a basketball genius, the Celtics could find a few extra shots per game for Mr. Horford. Maybe?

Himmelsbach MUST find out how the Celtics are grading Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris. The public demands it!

On Page 2, a Paul Pierce/D-Wade rivalry is born.

"You give me Shaq! You give me LeBron! … I'd be sitting on 5 or 6 championships." —@paulpierce34 making his case vs. @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/C78WHhpRAG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 6, 2019

I love the Truth, but peak Dwyane Wade trumps Paul Pierce at his best. But… it’s not the overwhelming slam dunk that many on social media are claiming.

It’s also pretty obvious that Wade’s supporting cast (Shaq, prime LeBron, and prime Chris Bosh) was much better than Paul’s (Antoine Walker, 31-year old KG, and 32-year-old Ray Allen).

I’m offended that Pierce is facing criticism for “going there.” For starters, he’s a TV analyst who’s paid to opine on teams, players and coaches. And there’s this nonsense from Wade’s wife:

This @paulpierce34 thing is wrong on many obvious levels but what I find most troublesome is this idea of a man trying to diminish another man that looks like him, was raised like him, in order to shine a tad brighter. Shit isnt entertaining, it's sad. ❤ & 💡good people. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2019

Yikes. You’d think someone with two decades in Hollywood would understand the business.

And finally, Marcus Smart shows no mercy in dodgeball.

I pegged and eliminated six 8-year olds. UNASHAMED. Winning is everything. No let ups or playing soft. If an 8-year old can dodge a wrench, they can dodge a dodgeball. #WIN https://t.co/0Pa5qxOFdn — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) April 7, 2019

Did you expect anything less??

