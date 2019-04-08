5 Tips to Make Sure You Win Money When Playing a New Online Bingo Game

Bingo is a fun game that you can play online wherever you feel like it, and you don’t need any particular skill to enjoy an exciting game with various rewards for winners.

There’s a lot of competition between online bingo providers, and one way they try to keep your attention is by regularly launching new types of bingo games. Here we share five tips to help you win cash while playing a new online bingo game, so you can enjoy the thrill of something new while not being left out of pocket!

Tip #1 – Pick the best times to play

For bingo games which base the cash prizes on the total wagered by everyone in the room you are best playing at off-peak times. This gives you a great chance of more regular wins, although naturally they will be smaller amounts. The same approach applies to games with a set prize. Bingo games with huge prizes or links to progressive jackpots are going to be busier, but there is the chance to win more. The quietest times are usually daytime through the week and through the night – but check that out on your new game first. You can click here to try out a brand new bingo site.

Tip #2 – Get to know about the bonus games and competitions

These may be advertised on the man page or only in the online chat facility for your game, so keep an eye on that for news. There may be some terms to meet before entering a bonus round, such as a minimum spend in a week etc.

Tip #3 – Buy extra cards

Although it’s not good to spend beyond a limit you can comfortably afford to lose there’s no need to limit yourself to one card, if each costs just a few cents. The more cards you have the better the chance of winning, especially if your new bingo game has more than just one main prize.

Tip #4- – Choose your own bingo cards

This is the way to win according to ‘Granville’s Bingo Strategy’. This well own and respected theory works by analyzing the probability of numbers. Although things start with equal probability, Granville realized that after the first number is called the odds change dramatically for those remaining – so for example, if number 21 is announced then there are more numbers ending with 2-9 left than there are ending with 1. The trick to boosting your chance of winning is to choose bingo cards with the widest variety of final digits (1-9) on them.

Tip #5- Use Tippett’s bingo strategy

This British stats expert believed that the way to win a bingo game is to imagine the numbers split into three groups, 1-25, 26 – 50, and 51 – 75, and to choose your cards based on the length of the game. For short games choose cards with more numbers from the first and third sets, while for longer games, like Blackout Bingo, go for cards with more numbers in the middle section.