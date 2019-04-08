Batista Announces Pro Wrestling Retirement Following Loss At 'WrestleMania 35'

The No Holds Barred match between the two former Evolution members received mixed reviews but ended with Triple H nailing Batista with a Sledgehammer and planting Batista with the Pedigree for the victory.

Following his defeat last night against Triple H, “The Animal” announced on his Twitter that he will be officially retiring from professional wrestling.

@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019

Batista has been open about having a big time WrestleMania match with Triple H and having The Game beat him to finish his career. Now that Batista’s wish is fulfilled, he feels it is now time to hang up the boots.

Batista first began his WWE career in developmental back in 2000 and stayed there until 2002 when he was the bodyguard of Reverend D-Von. He was then discovered by Triple H and brought to Raw to join The Game along with “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and Randy Orton to form Evolution.

Batista would remain in the group until his popularity rose in 2005. He started getting over with the fans and ended up winning the 2005 Royal Rumble. When it was time to choose which title he was going after, Batista turned his back on Evolution and challenged for Triple H’s World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21. As a result, Batista would dethrone The Game and become World Champion for the first time in his career.

Ever since that night, he continued to become one of the top babyfaces in the company and win many more World Championships. He would also go on to defeat top names such as John Cena, JBL, Chris Jericho, Booker T, Edge, and The Undertaker.

Batista would quit WWE in 2010 following a loss to John Cena and would not return to WWE until 2014 when he would go on to win the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career. He would main event WrestleMania 30 only to tap out to Daniel Bryan during a Triple Threat match with Randy Orton.

He would then reunite with Triple H and Orton as Evolution as they rivaled against The Shield. On both occasions that the two factions faced off, The Shield would come out on top. Batista would then quit WWE shortly after and would not appear until his Evolution reunion on SmackDown 1000 where he first teased the match between him and Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Batista has had an amazing career and it will be one that wrestling fans all around will remember for generations to come.