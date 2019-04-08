Charles Barkley booed at halftime show of national championship game (Video)

Sports fans in Minnesota now view Charles Barkley to be a villain, given what he’s said about the city’s sports teams on Monday night, and he was given the royal treatment as a result.

Zedd and Katy Perry delivered a great performance to entertain fans at halftime of the national championship game, and for some reason, Barkley was on stage at The Armory to serve as a change of pace from the music.

And if there’s one thing Barkley knows how to do, it’s rile fans up, which is exactly what he did on Monday night. Check out what he had to say to the Minnesota crowd.

“I want to thank Minneapolis, Minnesota,” Barkley began. “You guys have a great, great city. I want to thank y’all for a great weekend. I haven’t been here for a long time because the Timberwolves suck.”

“The Vikings suck, also,” Barkley added.

Barkley should probably remain in his hotel room for the majority of his stay in Minneapolis, after hearing that.