Kyrie Irving, Brad Stevens lauded in odd NBA players poll

The Athletic polled 127 players (more than 25% of the NBA) on a variety of topics, ranging from MVP to best defender to the toughest.

Kyrie Irving and Brad Stevens were the only Celtics to get significant recognition.

3. Who’s the best ballhandler? (127 votes)

Kyrie Irving (77.1%) Steph Curry (7.4%)

10. Which coach, aside from your own, would you want to play for? (121 votes)

Gregg Popovich (40.9%) Brad Stevens (10%)

It’s refreshing to see love for Stevens after such a disappointing regular season.

It appears Marcus Smart doesn’t have much respect from his peers. Marcus placed 8th in the best defender and toughest player categories.

Jayson Tatum drew a few votes in which player would you sign first when building a team and most overrated.

There are some odd responses. For example, Semi Ojeleye received a vote for most overrated.

And if you needed more proof that today’s players lack a historical grasp of the game, Kobe Bryant ranked 3rd in the best player of all-time category.