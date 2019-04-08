REPORT: AJ Styles Will Not Appear On 'SmackDown Live' Due To Possible Injury

During the match with Randy Orton Sunday night at WrestleMania 35, AJ Styles may have suffered an injury. Dave Meltzer has said that Styles is on his way home and will not appear on SmackDown Live Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

Styles was scheduled to appear at Axxess Monday, but security told people in line that new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston would replace Styles due to an injury.

A fan noted that Styles was at the airport Monday,

That much is confirmed. Haven't heard more or an official injury report https://t.co/sBFNvn9IPG — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 8, 2019

The WWE has not said anything about Styles being injured. With this new injury by Styles, it will be interesting to see how long he will be out for due to the injury.

Styles recently re-signed with the WWE for a long-term deal with the company. It is not known what type of injury Styles suffered, but we should know more details once the WWE puts out an official statement regarding this situation.

It will be interesting to see how long Styles misses time and how the WWE will deal with the situation at hand.

It was a big match for both Styles and Orton in their feud. You couldn’t’t really tell when Styles got injured in the match.

Styles defeated Orton Sunday night at WrestleMania 35.