UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 8/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Tyron Woodley 511 2 4 1 Kamaru Usman 370.5 3 2 3 Colby Covington 366 4 3 11 Robbie Lawler 321 5 5 4 Rafael dos Anjos 278.5 6 6 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 267.5 7 7 12 Leon Edwards 259 8 NR Kevin Lee 242.5 9 9 5 Jorge Masvidal 232 10 14 9 Anthony Pettis 206 11 13 Anthony Rocco Martin 198.5 12 10 7 Darren Till 176 13 8 Gunnar Nelson 173 14 12 16 Vicente Luque 163.5 15 11 8 Stephen Thompson 157.5 16 15 13 Demian Maia 150 17 25 Niko Price 147 18 24 15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 139 19 16 Michael Chiesa 137.5 20 17 Alex Oliveira 133.5 21 26 Claudio Silva 133 22 19 Sean Strickland 128 23 20 Alexey Kunchenko 125 24 22 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 25 18 Michel Prazeres 112.5 26 23 14 Neil Magny 103.5 27 21 Sergio Moraes 103 28 44 Diego Sanchez 97.5 29 27 James Krause 91 30 28 Jake Matthews 90.5 31 NR Ismail Naurdiev 85 31 30 Mike Perry 85 33 32 Bryan Barberena 81 34 33 Alan Jouban 80.5 35 34 Alex Garcia 78.5 36 29 Curtis Millender 78 37 51 Alex Morono 76 38 35 Alberto Mina 75.5 39 NR 6 Ben Askren 75 40 31 Mickey Gall 73.5 41 37 Carlos Condit 69 42 38 Siyar Bahadurzada 68.5 43 39 Jordan Mein 67.5 44 40 Warlley Alves 66 45 41 Ramazan Emeev 64 46 42 Keita Nakamura 62 47 43 Randy Brown 61 48 45 Belal Muhammad 60 49 46 Geoff Neal 59 50 49 Li Jingliang 57 51 50 Nordine Taleb 55.5 52 52 Dhiego Lima 52.5 53 54 Lyman Good 50 54 55 Chad Laprise 49 55 48 Danny Roberts 49 56 56 Ben Saunders 48.5 57 53 Zak Ottow 44.5 58 47 Tim Means 44 59 57 Song Kenan 42.5 60 58 Thiago Alves 30.5 61 59 Shinsho Anzai 29 62 60 Max Griffin 28 63 62 Chance Rencountre 25 63 76 Dwight Grant 25 63 62 Muslim Salikhov 25 66 64 Court McGee 23 67 65 Luan Chagas 22.5 68 66 Bartosz Fabinski 16 69 68 Sultan Aliev 9 70 69 Emil Meek 8 71 70 Laureano Staropoli 5 71 70 Mike Jackson 5 73 72 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4 73 73 Daichi Abe 4 73 73 Frank Camacho 4 76 76 CM Punk 0 76 76 David Zawada 0 76 76 Hector Aldana 0 76 76 Kyle Stewart 0 76 76 Luigi Vendramini 0 76 76 Ricky Rainey 0 76 76 Salim Touahri 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

