UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 8/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Tyron Woodley
|511
|2
|4
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|370.5
|3
|2
|3
|Colby Covington
|366
|4
|3
|11
|Robbie Lawler
|321
|5
|5
|4
|Rafael dos Anjos
|278.5
|6
|6
|10
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|267.5
|7
|7
|12
|Leon Edwards
|259
|8
|NR
|Kevin Lee
|242.5
|9
|9
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|232
|10
|14
|9
|Anthony Pettis
|206
|11
|13
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|198.5
|12
|10
|7
|Darren Till
|176
|13
|8
|Gunnar Nelson
|173
|14
|12
|16
|Vicente Luque
|163.5
|15
|11
|8
|Stephen Thompson
|157.5
|16
|15
|13
|Demian Maia
|150
|17
|25
|Niko Price
|147
|18
|24
|15
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|139
|19
|16
|Michael Chiesa
|137.5
|20
|17
|Alex Oliveira
|133.5
|21
|26
|Claudio Silva
|133
|22
|19
|Sean Strickland
|128
|23
|20
|Alexey Kunchenko
|125
|24
|22
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|117.5
|25
|18
|Michel Prazeres
|112.5
|26
|23
|14
|Neil Magny
|103.5
|27
|21
|Sergio Moraes
|103
|28
|44
|Diego Sanchez
|97.5
|29
|27
|James Krause
|91
|30
|28
|Jake Matthews
|90.5
|31
|NR
|Ismail Naurdiev
|85
|31
|30
|Mike Perry
|85
|33
|32
|Bryan Barberena
|81
|34
|33
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|35
|34
|Alex Garcia
|78.5
|36
|29
|Curtis Millender
|78
|37
|51
|Alex Morono
|76
|38
|35
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|39
|NR
|6
|Ben Askren
|75
|40
|31
|Mickey Gall
|73.5
|41
|37
|Carlos Condit
|69
|42
|38
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|68.5
|43
|39
|Jordan Mein
|67.5
|44
|40
|Warlley Alves
|66
|45
|41
|Ramazan Emeev
|64
|46
|42
|Keita Nakamura
|62
|47
|43
|Randy Brown
|61
|48
|45
|Belal Muhammad
|60
|49
|46
|Geoff Neal
|59
|50
|49
|Li Jingliang
|57
|51
|50
|Nordine Taleb
|55.5
|52
|52
|Dhiego Lima
|52.5
|53
|54
|Lyman Good
|50
|54
|55
|Chad Laprise
|49
|55
|48
|Danny Roberts
|49
|56
|56
|Ben Saunders
|48.5
|57
|53
|Zak Ottow
|44.5
|58
|47
|Tim Means
|44
|59
|57
|Song Kenan
|42.5
|60
|58
|Thiago Alves
|30.5
|61
|59
|Shinsho Anzai
|29
|62
|60
|Max Griffin
|28
|63
|62
|Chance Rencountre
|25
|63
|76
|Dwight Grant
|25
|63
|62
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|66
|64
|Court McGee
|23
|67
|65
|Luan Chagas
|22.5
|68
|66
|Bartosz Fabinski
|16
|69
|68
|Sultan Aliev
|9
|70
|69
|Emil Meek
|8
|71
|70
|Laureano Staropoli
|5
|71
|70
|Mike Jackson
|5
|73
|72
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|4
|73
|73
|Daichi Abe
|4
|73
|73
|Frank Camacho
|4
|76
|76
|CM Punk
|0
|76
|76
|David Zawada
|0
|76
|76
|Hector Aldana
|0
|76
|76
|Kyle Stewart
|0
|76
|76
|Luigi Vendramini
|0
|76
|76
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|76
|76
|Salim Touahri
|0
