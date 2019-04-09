Clippers Bring it Hot Out of the Gate to Start Season

The Columbus Clippers came hot out of the gate to open the 2019 season, taking three of four games in their opening series against the Indianapolis Indians, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ AAA affiliate. If this opening series provides a glimpse into what the Clippers’ season will hold, fans should be in for some entertaining baseball this summer.

Let’s start in the outfield, since that’s the area most likely to change quickly considering the Indians’ needs at the major league level. Carlos Gonzalez is a major league outfielder, an eleven-year veteran and three-time all-star with the Colorado Rockies. He signed a minor league deal with the Indians late in spring training and needs to spend some time in the minors to get in game shape. Over opening weekend he made his Clippers debut, playing three of the first four games. Gonzalez had two hits and a RBI on opening night, and followed it up on Friday with another two-hit performance. After taking Saturday off, Gonzalez went 0-3 with a walk on Sunday. Gonzalez is obviously a major league player who seems to have some gas left in his tank at 33 years old. The Indians should call him up any day now to provide help in right field.

Fret not Clippers fans, there is no shortage of fine outfield play to start this season. Oscar Mercado has picked up where he left off in spring training, both at the plate and in the field. Mercado started the season off Thursday night going 2-4 with a RBI and a stolen base in the Clippers’ 10-4 victory. The next night, Mercado hit the skids, going 0-6 with four strikeouts. Mercado demonstrated the ability to navigate the ups and downs of this game however, because on Saturday he went 2-3 with two RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored on the way to beating Indianapolis 7-4. In addition to two stolen bases, Mercado has also shown the all-around skills of a savvy baserunner. On Saturday Mercado hustled from first to third on a bloop single to left-center by Jason Kipnis. Mercado later scored on a wild pitch. Mercado also had an outstanding defensive play on Friday night, helping the team escape the tenth inning with an outfield assist to cut down an Indy runner at the plate.

After Mercado’s assist to save the game Friday night, SS/2B Yu Chang turned in a walk-off RBI single in the eleventh inning to give the Clippers a 5-4 victory. For that game, Chang was 2-6, with a double, a run, and three RBI. Burning River Baseball’s #6 overall prospect, Chang has already seen time at shortstop and second base this season. He will likely continue to see time at both to prepare for if and when the Indians come calling for infield help.

The pitching was a bit of a mixed bag over the weekend. On their way to taking three of four games, several Clippers pitchers had a hard time finding the plate. Chih-Wei Huh lasted only two innings on opening night, walking three and throwing too many pitches. Shao Ching-Chiang fared better on Friday, giving up five hits, three runs, three walks and striking out six over 5.2 innings.

The most promising start of the weekend belonged to Jerry Rodriguez. The knock on Rodriguez before he came over to Cleveland’s organization from Washington this offseason was his inability to throw the ball over the plate. In his debut for the Clippers on Saturday night, Rodriguez gave up seven hits, three runs, struck out four, and did not walk a batter. Two of the three runs were the result of a home run by Indianapolis CF Bryan Reynolds with two outs in the sixth inning. Before that, Rodriguez was cruising, and showed really good stuff. His fastball clocked between 96-98 mph throughout the game, and he kept hitters off balance by mixing in good off speed pitches. Rodriguez will be fun to watch this summer if he continues to throw strikes, and he could help the Tribe as a starter or a reliever if the need arises.

Other good news in the pitching world is that Cody Anderson started Sunday’s game and pitched well in limited action. Working back from Tommy John surgery, Anderson did not give up a hit or a run, and struck out four in three innings of work. Speaking of Indians players trying to get healthy, Tribe 2B Jason Kipnis was in Columbus over the weekend on a rehab assignment for his ailing calf muscle. Kipnis was in the Clippers line-up on Friday and Saturday, batting second and playing 2B. Over the two games Kipnis went 1-6 with a RBI. Columbus fans could get a glimpse of star Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor in the comings weeks if he gets a rehab assignment with the Clippers.