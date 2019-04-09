Dillashaw gets two-year suspension

When TJ Dillashaw vacated the UFC bantamweight championship last month, it turns out the reason is worse than most expected.

Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com announced on Twitter today:

USADA has suspended former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw two years for testing positive for the banned substance EPO. Just announced by the agency. pic.twitter.com/y0vFauJJYp — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 9, 2019

“We all know the pressures to win at all levels of all sport are real and intense,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a released statement shared by ESPN.com. “It is exactly why strong anti-doping efforts are necessary to protect clean athletes’ rights, health and safety and to ensure that those who do succumb to these pressures and decide to break the rules will be held accountable in a real and meaningful way, as in this case.”

New York State Athletic Commission has also given Dillashaw a 1-year ban, which he will serve during his USADA suspension. Dillashaw isn’t eligible to return to the cage until January 18, 2021.