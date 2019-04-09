Dying Alive: "We got a proper thigh-rubber here."

Penguins

By April 9, 2019

It’s the Penguins vs. the Islanders in round one and we’ve got your series preview right here. We also go over our over/under predictions from the preseason, talk Stanley Cup Playoffs and as always end on your correspondences.

