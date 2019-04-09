Johnny Manziel aspires to become football coach, analyst if QB career doesn't pan out

Expectations were high when Johnny Manziel was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but his career as a quarterback spiraled downhill quickly.

Manziel spent only two seasons in the NFL, and has since played in the Canadian Football League, and, most recently the AAF. It hasn’t worked out for him at any of those places, as his off-field behavior tarnished his NFL career. As for his stint in the CFL, well, Manziel violated the terms of his agreement, and the AAF is no more.

So it’s unclear what Manziel’s next career move will be, but apparently, he’s open to becoming a coach or analyst.

"I could see myself being in a coaching setting. … I see anything, whether it's on the media side or coaching side … if getting back to the NFL doesn't work out." – @JManziel2 on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 8, 2019

It’s hard to imagine Manziel delivering intelligent takes as an analyst, as he was never known for having high football IQ, but we’ll see.