Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski throw out first pitches before Red Sox game (Video)

The Red Sox invited some famous, familiar faces to help celebrate its World Series run and also ring in their home opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Rob Gronkowski, Stephon Gilmore, Julian Edelman, Jason McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon all were honored on the field for winning Super Bowl LIII, which is pretty epic, considering that the Red Sox won the World Series that same year.

And since Gronk recently retired, he was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch, along with Edelman and Gilmore, who did so simultaneously.

Gotta respect Gronk for casually throwing a strike there.