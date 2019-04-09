Just to make old people mad

Do they still get mad about hockey being played in the southern US? Do they get mad about Ottawa and Edmonton missing the playoffs while the likes of Nashville and Dallas getting in? Do they get upset about die hard fans passing through Little Rock and Memphis to get from one game to the next? If such a class of person still exists, then I hope they are good and pissed about the Predators and Stars meeting in the first round, because both cities have some dedicated fans, and this will be a fantastic series. If we’ve weeded out those people, then I guess I’ll just be mad because the Wild aren’t in the playoffs this year, and these two teams are. I’m pretty old, mad and online, I guess.
More Sports
Updates 21m ago
Tottenham vs Manchester City Live Stream Online Official Channel Guide
One of the most epic clashes in UEFA champions league, it’s the Tottenham vs Manchester City right on April 9, 2019. Indeed, the fans (…)
Updates 24m ago
How To Watch Liverpool vs FC Porto Live Stream Online - UEFA Quarter-Finals
Talking about one of the grandest and prestigious events will bring the UEFA champions league into the limelight. This time, it’s (…)
Updates 1hr ago
How To Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Live Stream Official Online
Ready to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham thriller, check out the best options to live stream the match officially.
Chin Music Baseball 1hr ago
Cody Bellinger's fantasy baseball stock just keeps on rising
Cody Bellinger is living the life right about now. Not only are the Los Angeles Dodgers sporting an 8-3 record with baseball’s second-best (…)
Penguins 1hr ago
Know Your Enemy Part 3: The Goaltenders
At long last, the NHL playoffs are here. Today, we begin a 3 part series to take a look at the Penguins/Islanders first round (…)
Celtics 3hr ago
Your Morning Dump... Where tonight's game features the JV squad
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
Indians 4hr ago
Spring Keeps Springing as Extended Begins for Young Tribesmen
If you’ve ever wondered what the players who will be Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Blue or Red Arizona League Indians in 2019 do during the (…)
Combat 4hr ago
The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend
The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions (…)
Braves 4hr ago
Morning Walk - Braves Survive Rockies Rally
Welcome to your Morning Walk, a recap of the previous day’s events in Braves Country. Remember to follow us on Twitter for all (…)
Penguins 4hr ago
Know Your Enemy Part 2: The Penguins, Islanders, and Their Skaters
At long last, the NHL playoffs are here. Today, we begin a 3 part series to take a look at the Penguins/Islanders first round (…)
Comments