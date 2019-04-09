Just to make old people mad

Do they still get mad about hockey being played in the southern US? Do they get mad about Ottawa and Edmonton missing the playoffs while the likes of Nashville and Dallas getting in? Do they get upset about die hard fans passing through Little Rock and Memphis to get from one game to the next? If such a class of person still exists, then I hope they are good and pissed about the Predators and Stars meeting in the first round, because both cities have some dedicated fans, and this will be a fantastic series. If we’ve weeded out those people, then I guess I’ll just be mad because the Wild aren’t in the playoffs this year, and these two teams are. I’m pretty old, mad and online, I guess.