Look: Anthony Davis rocks hilarious shirt to sum up tenure with Pelicans before game

Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has made it clear that he wants out of New Orleans since just before the trade deadline, and it would be a shock to see him back with the team next season.

The Pelicans, are, after all, playing him only 20 minutes per game, with the fans giving him the same treatment they would give to a visitor. He’s been booed by Pelicans supporters, and it’s been awkward being around his teammates.

So Davis rocked a shirt before Tuesday’s game against the Warriors, sending a message about his future.

“That’s all folks” it read.

AD rocking a shirt that says “That’s all, folks!” before NOLA's last game of the season (via @PelicansNBA) pic.twitter.com/LkkQYLueWd — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 9, 2019

Clever.