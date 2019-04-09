Look: Blake Swihart's beautiful brunette girlfriend is a sight to behold

Red Sox utility man Blake Swihart truly can do it all, as he can play catcher, outfielder and first baseman — which is a big reason the team values him so highly. His versatility allows manager Alex Cora to switch the lineup around as he sees fit, which is important, as injuries are a part of the game, and having guys to plug in to fill voids is a necessity.

Swihart is off to a solid start at the plate this season as well, hitting .375, with four RBIs, with an on-base percentage of .444.

He’s also doing well away from the diamond as well, dating the beautiful Shelby Lucero. Swihart is a handsome man, so it’s no surprise that Lucero is stunning as well. Check out some photos of the two of them below.