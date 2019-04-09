Look: Clint Frazier's blonde bombshell girlfriend is turning heads

The Yankees suffered a huge blow when Giancarlo Stanton suffered a biceps injury, but Clint Frazier has stepped up in a big way in his place.

New York was previously struggling to score runs, and hitting with men in scoring position, but that hasn’t been as much of an issue recently, with Frazier coming up with huge hits late in games — like when he crushed a game-winning, three-run homer in Sunday’s victory over the Orioles.

Frazier is hitting a ridiculous .412 so far this season, with eight RBIs. He’s provided the team with the boost they’ve needed, and all of a sudden, they’re back to .500 (5-5 record).

He’s also crushing life off the field, dating the beautiful blonde Faith Jewkes. You’ll want to check out some of these photos of the two of them below, as they make for a great couple.